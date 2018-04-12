|
Asiko brings strong experience through his work at Investment Climate Facility for Africa (ICF) in supporting dialogue between businesses and governments
|
KIGALI, Rwanda, April 12, 2018/ — Mr. Asiko from Grow Africa will be facilitating the workshop session on Transforming African Agriculture of June 6, 2018.
Grow Africa works to fulfil the ambitious goals set by African leaders to transform agriculture and achieve food security on the continent through increased investment, partnership and improvements to the enabling environment.
If you want to know more about the Challenge and Potential of African Agriculture, as well as the Path to Transformation through Innovation, please register now and join us at Kigali here: www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com
William Asiko is the Chief Executive Officer of Grow Africa, joins from the Investment Climate Facility for Africa (ICF), where he served as Chief Executive Officer from 2013 and from which he is currently in transition. Asiko brings strong experience through his work at ICF in supporting dialogue between businesses and governments that is at the heart of Grow Africa’s mission to develop and support multi stakeholder platforms to accelerate responsible investment into African agriculture.
Previously, Asiko served as President of The Coca-Cola Africa Foundation and head of Public Affairs & Communications for Africa for The Coca-Cola Company, where he developed partnerships on sustainable agricultural value chains among other initiatives.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Innovation Summit.
Home African Business William Asiko, CEO of Grow Africa, will moderate the workshop session on Transforming African Agriculture
-
-
$1 billion in transactions processed on Ecobank Mobile App in AfricaWith over 4 million users, the Ecobank Mobile App is available to all, enabling users to o…
-
WorldRemit partners with Lebara to connect new customers to its money transfer service to AfricaThe strategic partnership unlocks digital money transfers for millions of Lebara customers…
Load More Related Articles
-
WorldRemit partners with Lebara to connect new customers to its money transfer service to AfricaThe strategic partnership unlocks digital money transfers for millions of Lebara customers…
-
Ecobank Group partners with MTN to deepen financial inclusion across AfricaLOME, Togo, April 10, 2018/ — MTN (www.MTN.com) has announced a collaboration with A…
-
More strategic investment in Africa’s ports can accelerate growth and development by strengthening trade – PwC reportDespite the high volumes of goods that require transport, the development and integration …
Load More In African Business
Comments are closed.
Check Also
WorldRemit partners with Lebara to connect new customers to its money transfer service to Africa
The strategic partnership unlocks digital money transfers for millions of Lebara customers…