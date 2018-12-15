Home African Technology News Tunisia Trains first set of Drone pilots for agricultural productivity
African Technology News

Tunisia Trains first set of Drone pilots for agricultural productivity

Posted on 2 mins ago
0
0
0
Load More Related Articles
Load More In African Technology News
Comments are closed.

Check Also

MDXI launches West Africa’s Carrier-Neutral Internet Exchange (IX) with Asteroid

The West African Internet Exchange (WAF-IX), is based on Asteroid’s lightweight desi…