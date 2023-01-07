There are more than 400 businesses and outlets using Tingg By Cellulant’s solution across Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria, December 1, 2022/ — Tingg, Cellulant’s (https://www.Cellulant.io) acclaimed payment platform has been recognized as the ‘Merchants Payment Company of the Year 2022’, award at the BAFI Awards. The recognition was bestowed at the 10th BusinessDay Banks and other Financial Institutions (BAFI) awards event, which was held in November in Lagos, Nigeria.

The BAFI Awards is backed by BusinessDay’s Research and Intelligence Unit through its extensive vetting process which monitors, evaluates, and recognises the achievements of players in the financial services industry in several categories that cut across banking, insurance, fintech and other financial services.

Over the past year, Cellulant Nigeria has experienced outstanding adoption of its products and services. There are more than 400 businesses and outlets using Tingg By Cellulant’s solution across Nigeria. As more and more businesses assess their payment needs, the numbers are expected to increase in the upcoming years.

Commenting on the award, the Head of SME Sales at Cellulant Nigeria, Ademola Okuleye, said: “As an enabler of economic growth and prosperity, this award is due recognition of our industry leadership across Africa, and is a testament to the growth of, Tingg. This is a direct reflection of the growth our solutions have enabled for our merchant partners through the seamless integration of our payment ecosystem. A growing number of merchants in Nigeria use our payment platform. Businesses we serve include Eat n Go; which is the parent company of Domino’s, Cold Stone, and Pinkberry, GIG Logistics, Chicken Republic, Perfect Trust Cosmetics, Simba Group, United Parcel Service (UPS), Magrellos and PepsiCo; among others. Our products distinguish themselves from our competitors because they suit the demands of retailers who want our off-the-shelf products and those who need us to customize them to meet their needs. ”

“We thank BusinessDay and the BAFI team for this recognition of our commitment to expanding the Fintech space with innovative payment solutions. This recognition is dedicated to all our partners – staff, vendors, merchants, and customers alike who have made our platform, the payment solution choice of Africa”. He concluded.

Cellulant offers a unique set of capabilities to serve as the one-stop payment platform for companies all over Nigeria. Its Tingg payments platform is equipped with the tools and competencies to address the problems associated with the key use cases of collections and payouts. In 2021, Cellulant processed approximately 214 million transactions totalling $12.3 billion across 35 African markets.

