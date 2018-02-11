The Gambia rejoins the Commonwealth

|
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gave a statement welcoming The Gambia re-joining the Commonwealth
|
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 8, 2018/ — The Gambia rejoined the Commonwealth on 8 February 2018, after the Commonwealth Secretariat confirmed their application had been approved unanimously by Commonwealth Member States.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:
“The Gambia’s return to the Commonwealth family is fantastic news. When I visited the country last year, I saw huge enthusiasm for the values and opportunities offered by our modern, diverse Commonwealth.”
“This shows that when a country commits to strengthening democracy, governance and the rule of law, it is welcomed back to the international community and the Commonwealth family.”
“I very much hope to welcome President Barrow to the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London in April.”
