The African Banker Awards Committee announces the 2018 nominees

|
Shortlist reflects another strong year in African banking, driven by innovation and resilient markets
|
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 3, 2018/ — Nominees for the 2018 African Banker Awards (http://AfricanBankerAwards.com) have been announced. This year’s shortlist sees another strong year for banks from Morocco, Nigeria and Kenya. Ecobank, Standard Bank and Standard Chartered, which have a large footprint across the continent also feature across several categories.
The Awards, which are hosted by African Banker magazine, will be held during the Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB) at the end of May in Busan, South Korea. The finalists, selected by an expert judging panel of bankers and business leaders will be announced at the African Banker Awards ceremony which will take place on Wednesday 22nd May.
Chair of the Awards Committee, Omar Ben Yedder, the Group Publisher and Managing Director of IC Publications Group (www.ICPublications.com) which publishes African Banker, said that he was once again impressed by the quality and breadth of entries this year.
“We saw McKinsey earlier in the year releasing a very positive report analysing the banking landscape in Africa. The entries reaffirm their findings when they say Africa’s banking market are amongst the most exciting in the world. The categories that caught my eye were innovation in banking – and this year’s entries reflect the transformative role of fintech and also blockchain technology – as well as deal of the year, which is every year a very competitive category. Equity markets were a little slower in 2017, but we saw some interesting deals on the debt side and also transformative infrastructure financing structures. The quality of the entries, and sophistication of the solutions being presented, reflect a buoyant sector in continuous evolution.”
The awards which are held under the high patronage of the African Development Bank and, are sponsored by The African Guarantee Fund, Banco Nacional de Investimento (BNI), Groupe Crédit Agricole du Maroc and the Bank of Industry. Ecobank will be the hosts of the African Banker Awards cocktail reception prior the awards. The Gala Dinner and Awards presentation will take place at the Paradise Hotel, Busan.
The shortlisted entries are:
African Banker of the Year:
African Bank of the Year:
Best Retail Bank in Africa:
Investment Bank of the Year:
Award for Financial Inclusion:
Award for Innovation in Banking:
Socially Responsible Bank of the Year:
Deal of the Year – Equity:
Deal of the Year – Debt:
Infrastructure Deal of the Year:
Individual recognition will also be given in the categories for the Regional Bank winners, Central Bank Governor of the Year, Finance Minister of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.
Home African Business The African Banker Awards Committee announces the 2018 nominees
-
Dangote announces new appointments for strategic growth sustenanceThe new appointments are to strengthen the Group’s executive management team and to …
-
MainOne’s West Africa expansion gets boost with Cote d’Ivoire licenseConstruction of a fourth cable authorised by the government will improve the international…
-
Vantage Capital provides $8 million of funding to Rosslyn Riviera, a leading Kenyan retail shoppingThe investment is Vantage Capital’s 7th transaction in Fund III, a $280 million fund…
Load More Related Articles
-
Dangote announces new appointments for strategic growth sustenanceThe new appointments are to strengthen the Group’s executive management team and to …
-
Africa Innovation Summit II – AIS welcomes Development Bank of Southern Africa as a SponsorThe Africa Innovation Summit will take place from 6 to 8 June 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda KIGAL…
-
CNBC Africa Receives Award for Best Business TelevisionThe award which aims to acknowledge the very best of business journalism, comes in recogni…
Load More In African Business
Comments are closed.
Check Also
Dangote announces new appointments for strategic growth sustenance
The new appointments are to strengthen the Group’s executive management team and to …