Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Sierra Leone

NEW YORK, United States of America, April 6, 2018/ — The Secretary-General takes note of the announcement by the National Electoral Commission on 4 April of the final results of the presidential run-off election in Sierra Leone. He congratulates Mr. Julius Maada Bio on his election as the next President of the Republic of Sierra Leone and all the candidates for their contributions to the successful outcome of the electoral process. He also applauds the people of Sierra Leone for the sense of responsibility that they have demonstrated in successfully completing the elections in a peaceful manner.
The Secretary-General commends the efforts of the national, regional and international electoral observation teams as well as those of his Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohammed Ibn Chambas.
The Secretary-General appeals for continued calm and stresses the need for all stakeholders to seek redress of any grievances that could arise through established legal means.
The Secretary-General reiterates the support of the United Nations to the new Government in consolidating peace and pursuing sustainable development.
Minister for Africa offers congratulations on Sierra Leone elections
President Ramaphosa congratulates Mr Julius Maada Bio on his election to the position of President of Sierra Leone
Minister for Africa offers congratulations on Sierra Leone elections
President Ramaphosa congratulates Mr Julius Maada Bio on his election to the position of President of Sierra Leone
European Parliament (EP) totally committed to supporting Sierra Leone along its democratic path, says EP Election Observation Delegation Head
Minister for Africa offers congratulations on Sierra Leone elections
Harriett Baldwin, Minister for Africa, gave a statement following the swearing-in of new S…