Scaling up disruptive solutions for Africa’s Transformation

KIGALI, Rwanda, April 17, 2018/ — Given the challenge of travel within the continent and the need to mobilize the continent for actions, AIS II (www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com) will initiate satellite summits in three locations in Dakar (Western Africa), in Addis Ababa (Eastern Africa) and Johannesburg (Southern Africa).

These three locations will help multiply the reach of the AIS. Each satellite event will have local organization and flavour; the plenary sessions in Kigali will be streamed to all Satellite locations. The workshops to follow the plenaries will be organized locally, with speakers and facilitators.

There will be an opportunity for interactivity between the participants in the plenary sessions. In addition, each Satellite Summit will also have opportunity to organize its own exhibition. The workshops and the exhibition for the satellite summits will be focused on issues or challenges with local importance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Innovation Summit.