Pan-African Bank Ecobank Wins Best Digital Strategy Award

Ecobank’s digital strategy leverages digitalisation for scale and ubiquity and is the key plank in its ambition to be the top consumer financial services franchise in Africa

LOME, Togo, May 17, 2018/ — Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com) won the Best Digital Strategy Award at the Retail Banker International’s prestigious awards ceremony held at the Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London last week.

Ecobank’s digital strategy leverages digitalisation for scale and ubiquity and is the key plank in its ambition to be the top consumer financial services franchise in Africa and to achieve its target of serving 100 million customers.

The Ecobank Mobile App, which has already been downloaded by over 5 million people, is a unified banking app serving 33 African countries, enabling 24/7 banking services and transactions in 18 different currencies and in four major languages: English, French, Portuguese and Spanish.

Ade Ayeyemi, CEO of Ecobank said: “This award is a real vote of confidence for the hard work of everyone at Ecobank and the massive strides that we have made in meeting the changing ways that consumers are demanding to engage with their bank. I’m delighted that Ecobank has achieved this recognition and rest assured that it will strengthen our determination to be the bank of choice for Africa by further developing our products and services to meet our customers’ needs.”

“Ecobank’s digital strategy leverages innovative technology to give Africans the convenience of 24/7 banking wherever and whenever they want. As a pan-African bank we’re absolutely committed to meeting the rapidly changing demands for convenience and functionality that Africans need and demand. It’s part of our ethos and it is also a major step towards eradicating financial exclusion from the continent.”

Ecobank was also shortlisted at the Retail Banker International awards for:

Best Payment Innovation for its Ecobank Xpress Cash which is a card-less withdrawal solution which is integrated in the Ecobank Mobile App and available in all 33 African countries where Ecobank operates; and for

Product Innovation of the Year for its ground breaking Ecobank Mobile App.