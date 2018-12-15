Home African Technology News MainOne CEO, Funke Opeke honored with Data Centre Dynamics “Business Leader of the Year” award
African Technology News East Africa Editors Picks

MainOne CEO, Funke Opeke honored with Data Centre Dynamics “Business Leader of the Year” award

Posted on 4 mins ago
0
0
0
Load More Related Articles
Load More In African Technology News
Comments are closed.

Check Also

SGI Dubai 2019 could further propel the African digital signage industry

SGI Dubai to be held at iconic Dubai World Trade Centre from January 13th to 15th 2019 at …