|
The Kwik app comes with an integrated geolocation system and offers an efficient transportation service for small packages (up to 25kg) or documents
|
LAGOS, Nigeria, July 4, 2019/ — Launched on the 26th June 2019 on both Apple Appstore and Google Play by the French start-up Africa Delivery Technologies, the Kwik (https://KWIK.Delivery/) app aspires to quickly become the Number #1 of last-mile delivery services in Nigeria.
“Kwik aims to become the first platform for last-mile delivery in urban areas in Nigeria before extending its scope to neighbouring countries. We’re targeting 100,000 deliveries per day in three cities before 2021”, explains Romain POIROT-LELLIG, Founder & CEO of Africa Delivery Technologies (ADT), developer of the Kwik app.
Kwik connects independent delivery partners, either owners and/or drivers of a vehicle, with customers who need reliable, affordable and flexible delivery solutions. The Kwik app comes with an integrated geolocation system and offers an efficient transportation service for small packages (up to 25kg) or documents, following the same model as Go-Jek, Uber or Taxify.
Kwik’s value proposition is simple and straightforward: to ensure the fast, reliable and efficient delivery of a package or envelope in Lagos, Nigeria’s business capital. Currently, Kwik’s competitors offer a service that takes 12 hours and costs between 2,000 and 3,000 nairas (4-8 euros) per delivery from Lagos to Lagos. Kwik promises to offer a service of higher added value within 2 hours and for a third of the price, with an integrated geolocation and proof of delivery system that offers the highest degree of security available on the market.
The service offered by the company is available through the Kwik app or via a web browser. The couriers are geo-located in real-time. The payment can either take place beforehand by credit card via the Nigerian fintech Paga’s system (12 million users) or in cash.
Kwik focuses particularly on B2B clients and allows them to createtour deliveries on the fly, set up recurring delivers, manage users, and so on. Additional insurance services are currently under development.
-
Centurion CEO speaks to Chinese Oil and Gas Investors on African opportunitiesLed by CEO Nj Ayuk, the team is meeting with several high-profile Chinese executives and e…
-
Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) will generate $millions for Addis, $billions for AfricaIndependent report reveals the economic impact of Africa’s top hotel conference ADDI…
-
Africa’s Small-Scale Fisheries Critical to Food SecurityFish accounts for more than one-fifth of the protein intake of African south of the Sahara…
Load More Related Articles
-
European Investment Bank backs high-speed Cabo Verde internet and telecom connectionConnects Cabo Verde to trans-Atlantic EllaLink cable LUXEMBOURG CITY, Luxembourg, July 8, …
-
PayU launches operations in Kenya to enable global organisations seamless access to East African marketsThe countries with the highest economic growth include Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania, with th…
-
WorldRemit launches new product for business payments to South AfricaThrough the WorldRemit website and app SMEs can now quickly and securely transfer money to…
Load More In African Technology News
Comments are closed.
Check Also
Centurion CEO speaks to Chinese Oil and Gas Investors on African opportunities
Led by CEO Nj Ayuk, the team is meeting with several high-profile Chinese executives and e…