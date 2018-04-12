Gambians head to the polls tomorrow

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, April 12, 2018/ — A total of 886,578 Gambian registered voters will head to the polls tomorrow- Thursday to cast their ballots in the Local Government elections.

According to IEC sources, a total of 409 candidates got nominated, while two went on unopposed namely, Sainey Jarjou, a candidate for the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction for Kasumai Ward in the West Coast Region and Tumani BM Trawally, a candidate for the United Democratic Party for Kachang Ward in the North Bank Region.

A total of 407 candidates will now contest for the 118 wards.

Out of this, 113 are contesting under UDP ticket, 82 GDC, 63 APRC, 32 PDOIS, 32 PPP, 26 NRP, 17 GPDP, 14 GMC, 5 NCP and 25 as Independent candidates.

The ward councilors are expected to serve a period of four years.

In the same vein, the President Adama Barrow has declared Thursday 12th and Friday 13th April as public holidays throughout the country.

According to a media dispatch from State House, the holiday is meant for both the public and private sector workers to vote on Election Day.

The president urged Gambians to vote peacefully.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).