GAINDE 2000 at CES Las Vegas to showcase its research project ORBUS SIGN

LAS VEGAS, United States of America, January 15, 2018/APO Group/ — Gainde 2000 (GAINDE2000.sn) participated, along with the Senegalese delegation in this year’s Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas from January 9-12. GAINDE 2000 was created in 2002 as a public-private partnership (PPP) to develop and run the ORBUS one-stop shop with a view to simplifying the formalities of international trade.

With fifteen (15) years of experience, GAINDE 2000 has become the African leader in the dematerialisation of administrative formalities, digital security and electronic payments with deployed solutions in 5 countries and internationally rendered consulting services.

GAINDE 2000 was at the CES Las Vegas international trade fair until 12 January to showcase its research project ORBUS SIGN, at a very advanced stage in its design at its Research and Development workshops.

ORBUS SIGN is also a solution that brings a simple alternative, particularly in Africa, where illiteracy is nearly 40%

ORBUS SIGN is a digital voice signature solution that allows users the option of signing electronically by pronouncing a word or expression. Conceived for signing one or multiple electronic documents by voice recognition (contracts, invoices, etc.), ORBUS SIGN integrates biometric software capable of recording a unique ‘voiceprint’, comparable to a fingerprint or retina pattern, since there are no two identical voices. Once the voiceprint has been recorded, it can be used to verify the identity of a person in the next signature process.

According to Ibrahima Nour Eddine Diagne, General Manager at GAINDE 2000, “ORBUS SIGN eliminates handwritten signatures in a long process generally entailing the printing, distribution and waiting for signed documents to be sent and returned. It is also a solution that brings a simple alternative, particularly in Africa, where illiteracy is nearly 40%.”

Mr. Diagne added that ORBUS SIGN is also useful for people with disabilities who are unable to produce a handwritten signature, though professionals seeking speed and effectiveness could also benefit from the solution regardless of their qualifications.

Daniel Sarr, project manager of ORBUS SIGN, said that participating at CES 2018 “is an opportunity for GAINDE 2000 to showcase its project and test the concept at this international temple of innovation by demonstrating the capabilities of African countries to contribute to emerging technologies.”