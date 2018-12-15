EY South Africa announces strategic partnership with black-owned auditing firm

|
Motlanalo is a 100% black women owned audit and advisory practice that currently employs 23 permanent staff and is on a strong growth trajectory
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, December 10, 2018/ — EY (www.EY.com) is proud to announce a milestone strategic partnership with Motlanalo Chartered Accountants and Auditors Incorporated. The aim of the partnership is to enable the parties to leverage Motlanalo’s skills and knowledge, in tandem with them gaining access to EY’s global network of resources, integrated teams and auditing expertise.
Motlanalo is a 100% black women owned audit and advisory practice that currently employs 23 permanent staff and is on a strong growth trajectory. The firm’s founding partner, Koko Khumalo, is a former Senior Partner at EY. Koko has amassed more than two decades of experience in professional services, in both client service and practice management roles.
“This partnership will allow Motlanalo to gain audit experience in the private sector, with initial focus on bank audits, on the back of EY’s own growth and capability in that sector. Through this partnership we are able to ensure that practical skills of handling complex client matters are transferred – in a segment of our market that has been traditionally difficult to access by emerging audit firms,” says Ajen Sita, EY Africa Chief Executive Officer.
The firm will continue to operate from their current offices under the name Motlanalo Incorporated, and will remain independently owned and managed. “I have been waiting for an opportunity to empower my staff by growing their skills set and exposing them to different auditing environments – something that has remained difficult for us to achieve to the fullest to date. Through this partnership, our three offices will have access to unrivalled growth and learning opportunities,” says Koko Khumalo.
“This is one way we are demonstrating our commitment to the South African transformation and inclusive growth agendas. By being part of Motlanalo’s growth journey, we continue to live our purpose of building a better working world,” continues Sita.
