Energy Summit in Ghana to address electricity development and oil and gas potential in West Africa

Regional Energy Co-operation Summit (RECS): West is held with the official endorsement and participation of Honourable Boakye Agyarko, Minister for Energy of the Republic of Ghana
PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, August 2, 2018/ — EnergyNet (www.EnergyNet.co.uk) will host the third Regional Energy Co-operation Summit (RECS): West in Ghana from 26-28 September 2018 – exploring business opportunities in the WAPP regional electricity market and the impact that anchor energy projects will have on regional energy development.
RECS: WEST (www.RECS-West.com) is held with the official endorsement and participation of Honourable Boakye Agyarko, Minister for Energy of the Republic of Ghana. In alignment with the opportunities in the energy market in West Africa, the programme will follow Hon. Agyarko’s portfolio: power, petroleum and financing infrastructures. A strong emphasis will be given to the Government’s plans to consolidate the gas sector and improve efficiency in the state energy utilities, particularly the ECG Private Sector Participation (ECG PSP) process.
The launch of the regional electricity market will impact West Africa’s regional economy and create new business opportunities. Mr. Ki, Secretary General of West African Power Pool (WAPP) and Prof. Bogler, Chairman of ECOWAS Regional Regulatory Authority (ERERA) will present the first phase of the implementation and their priorities.
In addition to the above, speakers confirmed include:
Official endorsing partners of the Summit include WAPP and Anare alongside Summit Sponsor ASKA Power, Strategic Partners Fieldstone Africa, ENGIE, METKAand Wartsila and Associate Sponsor Power Africa.
