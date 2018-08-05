Energy Summit in Ghana to address electricity development and oil and gas potential in West Africa

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, August 2, 2018/ —

RECS: WEST (www.RECS-West.com) is held with the official endorsement and participation of Honourable Boakye Agyarko, Minister for Energy of the Republic of Ghana. In alignment with the opportunities in the energy market in West Africa, the programme will follow Hon. Agyarko’s portfolio: power, petroleum and financing infrastructures. A strong emphasis will be given to the Government’s plans to consolidate the gas sector and improve efficiency in the state energy utilities, particularly the ECG Private Sector Participation (ECG PSP) process.

The launch of the regional electricity market will impact West Africa’s regional economy and create new business opportunities. Mr. Ki, Secretary General of West African Power Pool (WAPP) and Prof. Bogler, Chairman of ECOWAS Regional Regulatory Authority (ERERA) will present the first phase of the implementation and their priorities.

In addition to the above, speakers confirmed include:

Honourable Boakye Agyarko, Minister for Energy, Republic of Ghana

Honourable Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Deputy Minister for Petroleum, Ministry of Energy, Ghana

Honourable William Aidoo, Deputy Minister for Power, Ministry of Energy, Ghana

Honourable Aziz Rabbah, Minister of Energy, Mines and Sustainable Development, Morocco

William Amuna, Policy Advisor to the Hon. Minister, Ministry of Energy, Ghana

Alfred K. Ofosu Ahenkorah, Executive Secretary, Energy Commission of Ghana

Fred Oware, Chief Executive Officer, BUI Power Authority

Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, Chief Executive Officer, Volta River Authority (VRA), Ghana

Cüneyt Uygun, Chief Executive Officer, AKSA Power

Charles Darku, Former Managing Director, Tullow Oil

Matthias Adler, Head of Division, Infrastructure and Financial Sector, West Africa, KFW

Official endorsing partners of the Summit include WAPP and Anare alongside Summit Sponsor ASKA Power, Strategic Partners Fieldstone Africa, ENGIE, METKAand Wartsila and Associate Sponsor Power Africa.