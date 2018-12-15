Home African Business East African bloc agrees to make regional trade cheaper, faster and simpler
African Business East Africa

East African bloc agrees to make regional trade cheaper, faster and simpler

Posted on 4 mins ago
0
0
0
Load More Related Articles
Load More In African Business
Comments are closed.

Check Also

Smaller African nations should not fear but embrace African Continental Free Trade Agreement

Ms. Songwe said the ECA is strongly committed to continue supporting African Union (AU) me…