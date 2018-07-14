Continent’s leading satellite broadband service to launch across West Africa

|
Yahsat sponsors West Africa Com, ahead of imminent launch of its YahClick service across the region
|
DAKAR, Senegal, July 9, 2018/ — Yahsat (www.Yahsat.ae), the UAE-based global satellite operator, will participate in West Africa Com on the 10th and 11th July 2018, as Gold Sponsors. The event, which unites critical players in the telco value chain, will see Yahsat showcase its flagship broadband service – YahClick – to partners and customers in the region.
Yahsat’s participation at the event is part of its expansion plan to launch YahClick this year in five new markets in West Africa. The service will be available in Senegal and Gambia through service partner Arc Telecom, in Ivory Coast through CEE-NET, Isocel in The Benin, and through both Teledata and Comsys in Ghana.
Farhad Khan, Chief Commercial Officer at Yahsat said: “We are excited to participate in West Africa Com for the second year. Africa is a high-priority market for us, and with the commercial readiness of our third satellite Al Yah 3 we are now able to offer our broadband connectivity solutions to even more markets across the continent.”
Back in 2012 Yahsat was the first to introduce Ka-Band satellite technology to Africa through YahClick, the continent’s number one satellite broadband service. YahClick has already proven to be an enabler of socio-economic development across Africa and other parts of the world where it is already present, be it by providing connectivity to remote schools and clinics, connecting rural public libraries or assisting government and non-government employees during their field work. YahClick has also been a great success in supporting businesses, small and big, to sustain and further grow their operations through its reliability and high quality of service.
“As we continue to expand into new markets, West Africa Com also presents us with the opportunity to meet with potential new partners as we seek to add to our existing network of trusted service partners” added Khan.
Yahsat is based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, the investment vehicle of the government of Abu Dhabi.
