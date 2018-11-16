Building a new Zimbabwe, a flagship report launched by the African Development Bank to spark the country’s economic development

|
It provides the current government, the donor community, and the private sector with a detailed assessment of investment opportunities in Zimbabwe
|
HARARE, Zimbabwe, November 16, 2018/ — The African Development Bank (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org) has launched a flagship economic report on Zimbabwe, titled: “Building a new Zimbabwe: Targeted policies for growth and job creation” which aims to support renewal and transformation of the country.
Prepared by the Bank Group’s Economic Governance and Knowledge Management Vice-Presidency, the report was presented in a plenary meeting by the Bank’s Lead Economist, Ferdinand Bakoup, which was attended by the country’s Government officials, representatives of public and private sectors as well as other development partners based in the country.
Made of eleven easy-to-read chapters, the report results from a one-year extensive research work of country, sector and thematic studies to offer economic analyses and policy recommendations that can help spark Zimbabwe’s transformation. It provides the current government, the donor community, and the private sector with a detailed assessment of investment opportunities in Zimbabwe. As an analytical work, it also provides with alternative scenarios for infrastructure investment to the year 2030 and identifies sectors for potential investment to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth.
While contributing to the overall efficiency of the development process, the report also proposes options to develop a variety of opportunities and, in so doing, helps fill a knowledge the gap on sectoral investment priorities.
Bakoup remarked that Zimbabwe is generously endowment with natural resources, a stock of public infrastructure, as well as a comparatively skilled labor force. For him, “this is an unprecedented asset for the country to join existing supply chains in Africa via the African Continental Free Trade Area.”
However, he said measures are needed to increase the productivity of public investment, strengthen investor confidence, attract patient capital and, develop special economic zones towards further improving the business climate, while continuing to safeguard macroeconomic stability” he underscored.
“I have no doubt that the report can contribute to the overall efficiency of the development process in Zimbabwe. It will be useful in informing and supporting the government’s dialogue with donors and the business community about further development of economic sectors,” Bakoup further said.
The Government applauded the timely launch of the report that will aid the implementation of the Transitional Stabilization Programme and the preparation of the Medium Term Plan for 2021 – 2025.
Home African News Building a new Zimbabwe, a flagship report launched by the African Development Bank to spark the country’s economic development
-
Real Estate Reform Key to Propelling Economic Growth & Alleviating Poverty in Nigeria – PwC’s Chief EconomistForeign exchange and inflation have stabilized in Nigeria amid emerging market pressures L…
-
Africa Oil Week 2018 explores the financial opportunities in the African oil and gas marketAfrica Oil Week looked to the future of the energy sector through a topical session entitl…
-
Africa Oil Week 2018 successfully closes with a promising outlook for the Africa oil and gas industryAfrica Oil Week 2018 successfully closes with a promising outlook for the Africa oil and g…
Load More Related Articles
-
Improving Nigeria’s Housing Gap with Long Term PartnershipsLAGOS, Nigeria, November 16, 2018/ — Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, a top player in affordable…
-
A Blueprint for Africa’s Future CitiesMauritius’ forward-thinking and nimble policies have resulted in the island nation r…
-
How Djibouti like Zambia is about to loose its port to ChinaOne such African country that is exhibiting all the red flag signals of going Sri Lankan a…
Load More In African News
Comments are closed.
Check Also
Africa Oil Week 2018 explores the financial opportunities in the African oil and gas market
Africa Oil Week looked to the future of the energy sector through a topical session entitl…