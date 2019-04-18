|
Angola’s Aenergy is first African business to receive Anti-Bribery Certificate
|
The award ISO 37001 is testament proactive anti-bribery measures that indicated how to develop businesses in a transparent way in Africa
|
LUANDA, Angola, April 11, 2019/ — One of Africa’s major energy and transportation firms – Aenergy (www.Aenergy.com) – has become the continent’s first business to be recognised by Bureau Veritas for its outstanding work practices.
Angola-based Aenergy, which operates the country’s largest thermal power plant and provides locomotive engines for the nation’s railways, has been awarded the Anti-Bribery Management System Certificate.
The award ISO 37001 is testament proactive anti-bribery measures that indicated how to develop businesses in a transparent way in Africa. Bureau Veritas also noted that Aenergy, based in the capital Luanda, is guided by international standards of safeguarding and commercial activity.
“This certification demonstrates the ethical values and the forward-looking strategy pursued by Aenergy in all activities in Africa with the goals to be an innovative leader in renewable energy and climate finance, to deliver a better life and generate jobs to the African people across the entire continent,” said Ricardo Machado, chairman of Aenergy.
Aenergy, is a Pan African company, with three offices in Africa and one in Portugal. It is currently engaged in several projects across Africa and the world including Ghana, Cameroon, Namibia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.
As part of its commitment to innovation, it is also planning to issue US$400m in Green Bonds for renewable Energy projects in Africa.
For further information please visit: www.Aenergy.com
-
Europe-Africa partnership spearheads development of next-generation antimalarial drugThe trials will be conducted in four countries in West and Central Africa: Burkina Faso, G…
-
South Sudan, Sudan to Keep Oil Flowing, Industry is the “Glue that Binds” Two NationsSouth Sudan exports all produced crude oil via pipeline from Hegleig and Paloch to Khartou…
-
Smart housing prototype shows promise in rapidly urbanizing AfricaStudies show that hundreds of millions more Africans will live in cities over the next thr…
Load More Related Articles
-
Nigeria’s Dangote Tops a Very Short List of African BillionairesThere are just six Africans on the ranking of the world’s 500 richest people NEW YOR…
-
African challenger bank Vista Bank selects Temenos to power its digital transformation and growth across AfricaVista Bank chooses cloud-native, cloud-agnostic Temenos Infinity and Temenos T24 Transact …
-
Dangote, Chevron Nigeria Sign Historic Agreement on Gas SupplyThe contract, under the Gas Sale and Aggregation Agreement (GSAA) is part of International…
Load More In African Business
Comments are closed.
Check Also
Europe-Africa partnership spearheads development of next-generation antimalarial drug
The trials will be conducted in four countries in West and Central Africa: Burkina Faso, G…