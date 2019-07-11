|
Fish accounts for more than one-fifth of the protein intake of African south of the Sahara and provides a livelihood to millions of people
|
PERTH, Australia, July 3, 2019/ — Africa’s small-scale fisheries play a critical role in global food security and must be supported with greater research and investment, say international and African experts.
Industry, NGO, government and academic representatives attended Murdoch University’s second Blue Economy Symposium in Tunis last week as part of the Africa Blue Economy Forum (ABEF) 2019 and Murdoch University’s Third Commission, a research investigation focusing on issues of public concern to Africa.
Fish accounts for more than one-fifth of the protein intake of African south of the Sahara and provides a livelihood to millions of people.
Murdoch University Adjunct Professor, Dr. Jeremy Prince, who attended the symposium and is contributing to the work the Third Commission in this area, said the collective value of the small scale fisheries of Africa was too big to ignore.
“It is critical that we stabilise and rebuild these fisheries to ensure both food security and the future of the blue economy,” Dr Prince said. “The time to act is now.”
Discussions at the Tunis symposium provided useful insights and contributions to the fine-tuning of the focus and narrative of the Blue Economy chapter of the Third Commission’s report. A strong emphasis was placed on the need to highlight clear and innovative actions to effect lasting transformation of the blue economy in Africa.
Participants in the symposium called on all nations and international institutions to recognise the value and economic impact of small-scale fisheries in Africa. Their recommendations included:
About the Third Commission
In keeping with Murdoch University’s commitment to quality research and teaching in public policy at both the national and international levels, Murdoch Commissions are exercises in applied public policy informed by rigorous scholarly research and analytical thinking. They bring together senior practitioners, international experts and thought leaders from Australia and around the world to work on pressing problems and issues of public concern.
The first Murdoch Commission, “Western Australia and the evolving regional order: challenges and opportunities” published its final report in November 2013 and the second Murdoch Commission, “Food security, trade and partnerships: Towards resilient regional food systems in Asia” released its report in December 2015.
Murdoch’s Third Commission commenced in June of 2018 and is focused on six themes firmly rooted in the agenda for action identified by the Africa Progress Panel (APP) as being in need of more significant research attention, bolder policy innovation, faster implementation on the ground, enhanced political leadership and the conceptualisation and roll out of innovative research solutions.
These themes are:
An overarching focus of the Third Commission is identifying small scale policy interventions that have potential to make big impacts. Additionally, it seeks to enhance Murdoch University’s links with Africa in areas of the university’s comparative advantage, including research and innovation expertise, strategic interest and networking capabilities within Australia, in Africa and globally.
The Third Commission report is due to be published in 2020.
-
Centurion CEO speaks to Chinese Oil and Gas Investors on African opportunitiesLed by CEO Nj Ayuk, the team is meeting with several high-profile Chinese executives and e…
-
Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) will generate $millions for Addis, $billions for AfricaIndependent report reveals the economic impact of Africa’s top hotel conference ADDI…
-
Kenya Airways Selects GE Aviation for Digital Flight OperationsKenya Airways adds to the 15,468 aircraft with GE Aviation’s digital solutions AUSTI…
Load More Related Articles
-
Centurion CEO speaks to Chinese Oil and Gas Investors on African opportunitiesLed by CEO Nj Ayuk, the team is meeting with several high-profile Chinese executives and e…
-
Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) will generate $millions for Addis, $billions for AfricaIndependent report reveals the economic impact of Africa’s top hotel conference ADDI…
-
Kenya Airways Selects GE Aviation for Digital Flight OperationsKenya Airways adds to the 15,468 aircraft with GE Aviation’s digital solutions AUSTI…
Load More In African Business
Comments are closed.
Check Also
Centurion CEO speaks to Chinese Oil and Gas Investors on African opportunities
Led by CEO Nj Ayuk, the team is meeting with several high-profile Chinese executives and e…