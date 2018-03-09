Home African Technology News Africa’s Mara Corporation set to introduce Mara X, an Android One phone in partnership with Google
African Technology News

Africa’s Mara Corporation set to introduce Mara X, an Android One phone in partnership with Google

Posted on 9 hours ago
0
0
168
Load More Related Articles
Load More In African Technology News
Comments are closed.

Check Also

Applications are now open for the 8th Orange Social Venture Prize in Africa and the Middle East

This prize, awarded by Orange, rewards innovative projects based on Information and Commun…