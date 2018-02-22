African Union High Level Panel on Emerging Technologies to meet at #AIS2018 in Kigali, June 6-8, 2018

The APET was created to identify and foster appropriate regulation and use of existing and emerging technologies of greatest help to Africa’s economic development. Its works are coordinated by the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Agency and the African Union (AU) Commission and aims to advise the AU on current and emerging technologies that have the potential to transform Africa’s science base into a competitive advantage and contribute to achieving the goals set out in the Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa (STISA) 2014-2024.

Indeed, African countries need to strengthen legal and regulatory systems on emerging technologies and the #AIS2018 will be the platform to promote dialogue, facilitate exchange of best practices to address African sustainability challenges.

The launch of the APET reports at #AIS2018 will provide new guidance to stakeholders including academics, investors, entrepreneurs and policymakers on the voice to be taken in making emerging technologies and innovation the drivers of Africa’s sustainable socio-economic and structural transformation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Innovation Summit.