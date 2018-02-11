Africa: Telecom, Media and Tech leaders meet in Cape Town for regional investment event

Key decision makers from MTN, Vodacom, Econet Wireless, Safaricom, Millicom, Convergence Partners, Standard Bank, MainOne and Rand Merchant Bank are among the first key speakers announced for TMT Finance Africa in Cape Town 2018, which is taking place on March 15

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, January 10, 2018/ — The event gathers Africa’s top telecom, media and technology giants, plus their leading investors, financiers and advisers, to discuss future strategies for investment and regional growth. www.TMTfinance.com/capetown

Cape Town, South Africa will play host to the TMT Finance Africa event for the first time, which will see more than 200 regional and international telecom, media and technology leaders, investment bankers, investors, advisers and government representatives meet for a series of panel debates, visionary keynote speeches, structured networking sessions and private breakout discussions.

Around 70 speakers will be announced, with CxOs from leading operators confirmed from Vodacom, MTN, Econet Wireless, Safaricom, Millicom, Intelsat and 9Mobile; and financiers and investors including Standard Bank, Convergence Partners, Rand Merchant Bank, IFC, Absa Capital, Citi, Credit Suisse, Ethos Capital, Investec Asset Management, and Mamor Capital; plus tech and media companies including: Econet Media, Primedia, Letshego, iROKO, Uber, MainOne and WorldRemit, with around 30 more speakers to be announced www.TMTfinance.com/capetown/speakers

“Due to hugely popular demand from our global network, we are delighted to be bringing the TMT Finance franchise to Cape Town in order to meet the increasing demand for infrastructure and services in Africa’s flourishing TMT sector,” said Ben Nice, Managing Editor, TMT Finance. “South Africa is a critical hub for investment, M&A and innovation, and we are very excited to have already announced many of the region’s most influential people and leading companies for the event, which we envisage will now become a regular fixture in the TMT Finance global events calendar,” he added.

Key session themes announced include: Telecom Leadership Africa; Broadband Infrastructure Investment; Digital Africa; Mobile Tower Strategies; Mergers and Acquisitions; Private Equity Africa; Spectrum sharing; Regulation and Policy; Financing TMT; Investing in Mobile Data and Services; Mobile Payments and Banking, Fintech and M-Health; and Media and Convergence.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TMT Finance.