Africa Oil Week 2018 explores the financial opportunities in the African oil and gas market

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, November 8, 2018/ — Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) – the leading event dedicated to the African oil and gas industry hosted a live broadcast by CNBC Africa focusing on the Global Funding Strategies and M&A for the African Upstream exploring how the key stakeholders tap into large pools of global capital to finance the sector. Editor-at-Large for CNBC Africa, Bronwyn Nielsen, interviewed experts including: Frank Pluta, Industry Banker – Energy Group Head, Energy & Natural Resources, Natixis, Somit Varma, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus LLC and Paul McDade, CEO, Tullow Oil.

AOW looked to the future of the energy sector through a topical session entitled Energy Transition Outlook to 2050. The panel heard the latest findings from DNV’s report and examined the region’s future energy mix in the context of the global picture, the outlook for conventional oil and gas demand and explored the impacts on regional energy projects and government policy. In the afternoon the focus was on gas looking specifically at the subjects of Gas to Power, Gas Monetisation and the African Gas Sales Equation.

The opening of the Republic of Ghana 2018/2019 bidding round was hosted by Hon Minister John-Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy and held in partnership with PGS, generated huge interest as the blocks are located in the attractive Western Basin. Running concurrently to the plenary, and the Prospect Forum showcasing data packages from geoservice companies, was the Finance Forum which was filled with finance and investment experts from across the industry. These panels came together to discuss opportunities to drive transaction in African infrastructure, the role of global finance in the African upstream and developing financing solutions for African oil and gas.

The AOWomen Breakfast Briefing sponsored by Noble Energy and supported by African Women in Gas explored the topic of driving capacity and equality in Africa’s energy market. The opening address was made by Pam Darwin, Vice President – Africa, ExxonMobil followed by a high-profile panel including, Tracey Henderson, SVP – Exploration, Kosmos Energy, Lindiwe Mekwe, CEO, Petroleum Agency South Africa, Mahawa Kaba Wheeler, Director of Women, Gender & Development, Africa Union and Kelly Latter, Director of Exploration, Noble Energy. The panel underlined the importance of robust roadmaps for the development of gender equality and youth empowerment that will plant the seed for our next generation of global energy leaders.