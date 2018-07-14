Africa Oil Week 2018 announces comprehensive conference programme for 25th Anniversary

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 11, 2018/ — Africa Oil Week (AOW)( www.Africa-OilWeek.com) has announced its programme for the 25Africa Oil Week conference, 5-9 November in Cape Town, South Africa. The event is spread across five days and promises to present a content and networking-rich summit programme featuring over 150 speakers from across the international oil and gas sector including industry leaders, 11 African Energy & Petroleum Ministers, Heads of NOCs, banks and PE Funds and CEOs from all major oil companies and independent operators.

Addressing the latest developments and trends in Africa’s oil and gas sector, Africa Oil Week will explore and facilitate new opportunities, partnerships and deal-making through a high-profile summit, a dynamic exhibition and a roster of unrivalled networking events. The summit programme will draw together over a thousand key players and leading decision makers to discuss drilling programmes, farm-ins, data viewings and new financing models which can be adapted to new upstream and energy ventures.

As many regions of Africa continue to dominate interest across the industry, Africa Oil Week will host exclusive insights and debates from stakeholders in the most exciting territories on the continent. Delegates will hear the latest industry announcements first-hand, and attend presentations and showcases of proprietary information on transformational projects, bidding rounds and farm-ins. Africa Oil Week will also host the most exclusive networking functions which will provide unique opportunities to meet with global decision makers looking to develop and diversify their upstream portfolios.

Africa Oil Week also has significant support from the industry, including lead sponsor Tullow Oil. Paul McDade, CEO, Tullow Oil, stated, “Africa Oil Week is the most important event of our year. We’re committed to the future of African oil and gas, and we’re excited to come together in 2018 with a great list of leading companies, exhibitors and speakers focused on helping deliver Africa’s full potential.”

The 25th Africa Oil Week Inaugural Ministerial & VIP Programme will be opened by Hon Minister Jeff Radebe, Minister of Energy, whilst the Welcome Reception will be opened by Her Excellency Helen Zille, Premier of the Western Cape Province, South Africa. The summit will host two Ministerial Panels where Minister Jeff Radebe will be joined by Ministers from Ghana, Niger, Uganda, Gambia, Nigeria, Mali, Republic of Congo and Guinea as they take to the stage to provide their insights on attracting international operators and investment, and outline their national oil and gas strategies.

Additionally, there will also be spotlight sessions addressing key developments in Africa focusing on topics such as: governance and regulation, production outlooks, the energy transition mix, M&A in African oil and gas, capacity development and gender diversification, gas to power and gas monetisation.

Running parallel to the Summit’s plenary sessions is the Africa Oil Week Prospect Forum. Co-produced and held in partnership with the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), and supported by PVE Consulting, the Prospect Forum provides a unique and dedicated platform for Independent Oil Companies, Geo Service Companies and National Oil Companies to showcase the most compelling farm-in opportunities, basin insights and roadshows.