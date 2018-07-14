Africa Innovation Summit top innovators moving ahead after the successful summit of Kigali: Simbarashe Mhuriro shortlisted for the “Innovator of the Year” Award

|
Simbarashe is the founder and Managing Director of Oxygen Africa, a Zimbabwean renewable energy development company
KIGALI, Rwanda, July 10, 2018/ — Simbarashe Mhuriro, Founder & CEO of Oxygen Energy Commercial Rooftop Solar Solutions has been shortlisted by CNBC Africa and All Africa Buisness Leaders Awards partners for the Innovator of the Year category in the 8th All Africa Business Leader Awards in partnership with CNBC Africa (AABLA™) (http://aablawards.com).
About Simbarashe Mhuriro
