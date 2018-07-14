Home African Technology News Africa Innovation Summit top innovators moving ahead after the successful summit of Kigali: Simbarashe Mhuriro shortlisted for the “Innovator of the Year” Award
African Technology News

Africa Innovation Summit top innovators moving ahead after the successful summit of Kigali: Simbarashe Mhuriro shortlisted for the “Innovator of the Year” Award

Posted on 4 days ago
0
0
9
Load More Related Articles
Load More In African Technology News
Comments are closed.

Check Also

Africa Innovation Summit 2018 Post-Summit Video