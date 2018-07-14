Home African Technology News Africa Innovation Summit 2018 Post-Summit Video
Africa Innovation Summit top innovators moving ahead after the successful summit of Kigali: Simbarashe Mhuriro shortlisted for the “Innovator of the Year” AwardSimbarashe is the founder and Managing Director of Oxygen Africa, a Zimbabwean renewable e…
Reports on Emerging Technologies officially launched at African Innovation SummitKIGALI, Rwanda, June 8, 2018/ — Advances in modern technologies are occurring at an …
AIS announces Top 50 Innovations for Innovation ExhibitionThe Africa Innovation Summit (AIS) serves as a platform for multi-stakeholder dialogue and…
Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) Signs First Time Contract for GE Power’s Software TechnologyWith about 70% of the country’s population having access to electricity, Botswana is…
Continent’s leading satellite broadband service to launch across West AfricaYahsat sponsors West Africa Com, ahead of imminent launch of its YahClick service across t…
Global Opportunities in Nigeria’s Technology HubThe Vice President has spoken extensively about the commitment of Government to supporting…
